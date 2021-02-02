US merchant bar exports down 18.8 percent in November

Tuesday, 02 February 2021 20:06:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of merchant bar totaled 4,027 mt in November 2020, down 18.8 percent from October but up 8.9 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $3.7 million in November, compared to $4.2 million in the previous month and $2.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in November with 2,033 mt, compared to 1,924 mt in October and 2,038 mt in November 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,525 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in November.