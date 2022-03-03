﻿
US merchant bar exports down 15.1 percent in December

Thursday, 03 March 2022 23:18:29 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 3,997 mt in December 2021, down 15.1 percent from November but up 11.5 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $5.2 million in December, compared to $5.9 million in the previous month and $3.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Canada in December with 2,017 mt, compared to 1,847 mt in November and 1,662 mt in December 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,929 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in December.


