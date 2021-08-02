US merchant bar exports down 1.1 percent in May

Monday, 02 August 2021 19:04:34 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 5,576 mt in May 2021, down 1.1 percent from April but up 229.9 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $5.6 million in May, compared to $5.5 million in the previous month and $1.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Canada in May with 2,884 mt, compared to 2,568 mt in April and 1,268 mt in May 2020. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 1,820 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in May.