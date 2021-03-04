US merchant bar exports down 11 percent in December

Thursday, 04 March 2021 20:15:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of merchant bar totaled 3,584 mt in December 2020, down 11.0 percent from November but up 58.2 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $3.1 million in December, compared to $3.7 million in the previous month and $1.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in December with 1,697 mt, compared to 1,525 mt in November and 926 mt in December 2019. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,662 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in December.