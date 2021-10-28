US merchant bar exports down 1.0 percent in August

Thursday, 28 October 2021 21:04:51 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of light-shaped bar (merchant bar) totaled 4,209 mt in August 2021, down 1.0 percent from July but up 30.7 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, merchant bar exports totaled $5.3 million in August, compared to $5.1 million in the previous month and $2.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most merchant bar to Mexico in August with 1,949 mt, compared to 1,873 mt in July and 1,428 mt in August 2020. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,877 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US merchant bar exports in August.