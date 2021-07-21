US mechanical tubing imports up 5.5 percent in May

Wednesday, 21 July 2021 17:38:10 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 43,742 mt in May 2021, up 5.5 percent from April and up 15.4 percent from May 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $72.1 million in May 2021, compared to $66.3 million in April and $43.7 million in May 2020.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in May, with 13,044 mt, compared to 12,970 mt in April and 7,053 mt in May 2020. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in May include Mexico, with 10,734 mt; India, with 5,506 mt; Germany, with 3,368 mt; and Romania, with 2,265 mt.