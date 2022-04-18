US mechanical tubing imports up 5.4 percent in February

﻿
According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 48,771 mt in February 2022, up 5.4 percent from January and up 38.9 percent from February 2021 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $91.5 million in February 2022, compared to $94.9 million in January and $51.2 million in February 2021.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in February, with 12,023 mt, compared to 13,373 mt in January and 10,609 mt in February 2021. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in February include Canada, with 9,423 mt; Thailand, with 7,441 mt; China, with 4,819 mt; and India, with 4,161 mt.


