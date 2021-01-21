﻿
US mechanical tubing imports up 4.8 percent in November

Thursday, 21 January 2021 19:52:24 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 28,624 mt in November 2020, up 4.8 percent from October but down 37.3 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $38.0 million in November 2020, compared to $35.9 million in the previous month and $70.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in November, with 12,003 mt, compared to 11,566 mt in October and 8,138 mt in November 2019. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in November include Mexico, with 2,569 mt; Germany, with 2,494 mt; Vietnam, with 2,227 mt; and India, with 2,144 mt.


