US mechanical tubing imports up 4.5 percent in October

Thursday, 17 December 2020 20:47:57 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 27,309 mt in October 2020, up 4.5 percent from September but down 39.9 percent from October 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $35.9 million in October 2020, compared to $31.7 million in the previous month and $59.6 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in October, with 11,566 mt, compared to 10,662 mt in September and 9,298 mt in October 2019. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in October include Germany with 2,595 mt; India, with 2,066 mt; Mexico, with 1,921 mt; and China, with 1,524 mt.