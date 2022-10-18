US mechanical tubing imports up 3.8 percent in August

Tuesday, 18 October 2022 21:16:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 55,362 mt in August 2022, up 3.8 percent from July but down 9.8 percent from August 2021 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $112.3 million in August 2022, compared to $113.1 million in July and $109.8 million in August 2021.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in August, with 20,743 mt, compared to 18,175 mt in July and 16,409 mt in August 2021. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in August include Canada, with 10,305 mt; China, with 5,186 mt; India, with 3,849 mt; and Germany, with 3,252 mt.