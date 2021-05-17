US mechanical tubing imports up 27.3 percent in March

Monday, 17 May 2021 21:16:58 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 44,659 mt in March 2021, up 27.3 percent from February but down 10.2 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $66.1 million in March 2021, compared to $51.2 million in February and $66.5 million in March 2020.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in March, with 15,171 mt, compared to 12,440 mt in February and 10,169 mt in March 2020. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in March include Mexico, with 11,463 mt; India, with 4,127 mt; Germany, with 2,781 mt; and China, with 2,243 mt.