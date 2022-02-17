﻿
English
US mechanical tubing imports up 20.9 percent in December

Thursday, 17 February 2022 23:35:22 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 51,299 mt in December 2021, up 20.9 percent from November and up 95.8 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $99.7 million in December 2021, compared to $89.4 million in November and $36.6 million in December 2020.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in December, with 11,695 mt, compared to 10,792 mt in November and 5,601 mt in December 2020. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in December include Canada, with 9,441 mt; India, with 6,262 mt; China, with 5,053 mt; and Thailand, with 4,671 mt.


