US mechanical tubing imports up 19.5 percent in May

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 64,991 mt in May 2022, up 19.5 percent from April and up 48.6 percent from May 2021 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $128.1 million in May 2022, compared to $103.8 million in April and $72.1 million in May 2021.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in May, with 64,991 mt, compared to 50,144 mt in April and 10,735 mt in May 2021. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in May include Thailand, with 12,866 mt; Canada, with 10,738 mt; Germany, with 7,413 mt; and India, with 3,128 mt.