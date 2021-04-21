﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing imports up 19.1 percent in February

Wednesday, 21 April 2021 20:22:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 35,092 mt in February 2021, up 19.1 percent from January but down 27.7 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $51.2 million in February 2021, compared to $42.2 million in January and $62.6 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in February, with 12,440 mt, compared to 11,983 mt in January and 9,024 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in February include Mexico, with 10,609 mt; India, with 2,759 mt; Germany, with 2,169 mt; and China, with 1,008 mt.


Tags: USA  North America  imp/exp statistics  tubing   tubular  trading  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

15  Apr

US standard pipe imports down 6.5 percent in February
13  Apr

US OCTG imports up 5.3 percent in February
07  Apr

US mechanical tubing exports up 0.2 percent in January
07  Apr

US steel import permits up 43.1 percent in March
24  Mar

US OCTG exports down 17 percent in January