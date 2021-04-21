US mechanical tubing imports up 19.1 percent in February

Wednesday, 21 April 2021 20:22:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 35,092 mt in February 2021, up 19.1 percent from January but down 27.7 percent from February 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $51.2 million in February 2021, compared to $42.2 million in January and $62.6 million in February 2020.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in February, with 12,440 mt, compared to 11,983 mt in January and 9,024 mt in February 2020. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in February include Mexico, with 10,609 mt; India, with 2,759 mt; Germany, with 2,169 mt; and China, with 1,008 mt.