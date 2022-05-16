﻿
English
US mechanical tubing imports up 18.6 percent in March

Monday, 16 May 2022 20:15:45 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 57,819 mt in March 2022, up 18.6 percent from February and up 29.5 percent from March 2021 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $111.9 million in March 2022, compared to $91.5 million in February and $66.1 million in March 2021.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in March, with 15,775 mt, compared to 12,023 mt in February and 11,464 mt in March 2021. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in March include Canada, with 12,135 mt; Thailand, with 6,091 mt; India, with 5,353 mt; and Romania, with 4,998 mt.


