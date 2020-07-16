﻿
English
US mechanical tubing imports up 16.7 percent in May

Thursday, 16 July 2020 20:21:13 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 37,916 mt in May 2020, up 16.7 percent from April but down 5.0 percent from May 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $43.7 million in May 2020, compared to $42.6 million in the previous month and $60.1 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in May, with 12,372 mt, compared to 10,774 mt in April and 11,296 mt in May 2019. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in May include Canada, with 7,053 mt; Germany, with 2,998 mt; Spain, with 2,676 mt; and China, with 2,372 mt.


