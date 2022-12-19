US mechanical tubing imports up 16.5 percent in October

Monday, 19 December 2022 23:35:22 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 56,878 mt in October 2022, up 16.5 percent from September and up 12.5 percent from October 2021 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $110.4 million in October 2022, compared to $95.7 million in September and $96.9 million in October 2021.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in October, with 15,716 mt, compared to 19,821 mt in September and 10,918 mt in October 2021. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in October include Canada, with 9,097 mt; China, with 8,989 mt; India, with 4,362 mt; and Germany, with 3,869 mt.