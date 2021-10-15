US mechanical tubing imports up 13.8 percent in August

Friday, 15 October 2021 19:58:52 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 61,348 mt in August 2021, up 13.8 percent from July and up 90.8 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $109.8 million in August 2021, compared to $97.1 million in July and $38.0 million in August 2020.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in August, with 16,409 mt, compared to 20,557 mt in July and 12,096 mt in August 2020. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in August include Canada, with 12,693 mt; Thailand, with 8,848 mt; India, with 8,106 mt; and Germany, with 4,128 mt.