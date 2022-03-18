US mechanical tubing imports down 9.8 percent in January

Friday, 18 March 2022 19:48:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 46,258 mt in January 2022, down 9.8 percent from December but up 57.0 percent from January 2021 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $94.9 million in January 2022, compared to $99.7 million in December and $42.2 million in January 2021.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in January, with 13,373 mt, compared to 11,695 mt in December and 6,009 mt in January 2021. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in January include Canada, with 10,452 mt; India, with 5,715 mt; Germany, with 4,017 mt; and China, with 3,117 mt.