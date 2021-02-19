US mechanical tubing imports down 8.5 percent in December

Friday, 19 February 2021 21:31:20 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 26,204 mt in December 2020, down 8.5 percent from November and down 35.8 percent from December 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $36.6 million in December 2020, compared to $38.0 million in the previous month and $55.3 million in the same month last year.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in December, with 10,125 mt, compared to 12,003 mt in November and 6,133 mt in December 2019. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in December include Mexico, with 5,601 mt; Germany, with 1,932 mt; India, with 1,711 mt; and China, with 1,203 mt.