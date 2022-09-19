US mechanical tubing imports down 5.8 percent in July

Monday, 19 September 2022 20:51:35 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 53,312 mt in July 2022, down 5.8 percent from June and down 1.1 percent from July 2021 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $113.1 million in July 2022, compared to $122.1 million in June and $96.9 million in July 2021.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in July, with 18,175 mt, compared to 21,655 in June and 20,535 mt in July 2021. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in July include Canada, with 9,469 mt; China, with 4,629 mt; Germany, with 4,142 mt; and India, with 2,436 mt.