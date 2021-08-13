US mechanical tubing imports down 3.6 percent in June

Friday, 13 August 2021 18:59:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 42,165 mt in June 2021, down 3.6 percent from May and up 10.8 percent from June 2020. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $74.2 million in June 2021, compared to $72.1 million in May and $45.7 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in June, with 12,327 mt, compared to 13,044 mt in May and 9,011 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in June include Mexico, with 10,511 mt; India, with 4,664 mt; Germany, with 3,071 mt; and China, with 2,737 mt.