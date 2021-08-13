﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing imports down 3.6 percent in June

Friday, 13 August 2021 18:59:39 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 42,165 mt in June 2021, down 3.6 percent from May and up 10.8 percent from June 2020. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $74.2 million in June 2021, compared to $72.1 million in May and $45.7 million in June 2020.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in June, with 12,327 mt, compared to 13,044 mt in May and 9,011 mt in June 2020. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in June include Mexico, with 10,511 mt; India, with 4,664 mt; Germany, with 3,071 mt; and China, with 2,737 mt.


Tags: tubing   North America  trading  tubular  USA  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

09  Aug

US standard pipe imports up 8.7 percent in June
06  Aug

US line pipe imports up 8.5 percent in June
03  Aug

US mechanical tubing exports up 22.3 percent in May
23  Jul

US structural pipe and tube exports down 6.0 percent in May
21  Jul

US mechanical tubing imports up 5.5 percent in May