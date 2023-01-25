﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing imports down 20.2 percent in November

Wednesday, 25 January 2023 23:17:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 45,406 mt in November 2022, down 20.2 percent from October but up 7.0 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $92.9 million in November 2022, compared to $110.4 million in October and $89.5 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in November, with 16,896 mt, compared to 15,716 mt in October and 10,792 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in November include Canada, with 8,762 mt; Germany, with 5,049 mt; China, with 3,084 mt; and Romania, with 2,323 mt.


Tags: Tubing Tubular US North America Trading 

Similar articles

US structural pipe and tube exports down 10.7 percent in November

23 Jan | Steel News

US HSS tubing continues to trend stable

19 Jan | Tube and Pipe

US domestic OCTG casing prices tick up month-over-month

18 Jan | Tube and Pipe

US domestic line pipe prices

16 Jan | Tube and Pipe

US import plain-end J55 ERW OCTG casing from Korea

16 Jan | Tube and Pipe

US domestic A53 Grade A standard pipe prices

11 Jan | Tube and Pipe

US HSS prices hold steady week-over-week

11 Jan | Tube and Pipe

US domestic A53 Grade A standard pipe prices

05 Jan | Tube and Pipe

US HSS / HRC price spread still significant; tube mills not interested in discounting material

03 Jan | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube imports down 17.4 percent in October

20 Dec | Steel News