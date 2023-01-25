US mechanical tubing imports down 20.2 percent in November

Wednesday, 25 January 2023 23:17:43 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 45,406 mt in November 2022, down 20.2 percent from October but up 7.0 percent from November 2021 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $92.9 million in November 2022, compared to $110.4 million in October and $89.5 million in November 2021.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in November, with 16,896 mt, compared to 15,716 mt in October and 10,792 mt in November 2021. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in November include Canada, with 8,762 mt; Germany, with 5,049 mt; China, with 3,084 mt; and Romania, with 2,323 mt.