US mechanical tubing imports down 16.7 percent in September

Thursday, 18 November 2021 20:46:15 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 51,100 mt in September 2021, down 16.7 percent from August but up 95.5 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $95.7 million in September 2021, compared to $109.8 million in August and $31.7 million in September 2020.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Canada in September, with 13,049 mt, compared to 12,693 mt in August and 10,662 mt in September 2020. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in September include Mexico, with 11,466 mt; India, with 5,493 mt; Germany, with 5,295 mt; and Thailand, with 5,224 mt.