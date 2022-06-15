US mechanical tubing imports down 13.3 percent in April

Wednesday, 15 June 2022 17:53:05 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 50,144 mt in April 2022, down 13.3 percent from March but up 20.9 percent from April 2021 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $103.8 million in April 2022, compared to $111.9 million in March and $66.3 million in April 2021.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in April, with 18,737 mt, compared to 15,775 mt in March and 10,877 mt in April 2021. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in April include Canada, with 10,293 mt; Germany, with 5,275 mt; India, with 3,607 mt; and China, with 3,530 mt.