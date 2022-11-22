﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing imports down 11.8 percent in September

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 22:21:44 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 48,818 mt in September 2022, down 11.8 percent from August and down 4.3 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $95.7 million in September 2022, compared to $112.3 million in August and $95.6 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in September, with 19,821 mt, compared to 20,743 mt in August and 11,466 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US mechanical tubing imports include Canada, with 8,964 mt; Germany, with 5,585 mt; India, with 4,015 mt; and China, with 2,673 mt.


Tags: Tubing Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Nucor drops their book price for US HSS tubing

15 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS I/II 80:20 scrap still revising downward

14 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

US domestic API X-52 line pipe prices

10 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US standard pipe prices still mostly neutral

08 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US import finished OCTG casing from Korea “not far off” from domestic prices

28 Oct | Tube and Pipe

US mechanical tubing exports down 1.2 percent in August

28 Oct | Steel News

US standard pipe prices hold steady

27 Oct | Tube and Pipe

US HSS prices “still hanging on”

25 Oct | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube exports up 7.3 percent in August

20 Oct | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports down 2.5 percent in August

19 Oct | Steel News