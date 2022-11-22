US mechanical tubing imports down 11.8 percent in September

Tuesday, 22 November 2022 22:21:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 48,818 mt in September 2022, down 11.8 percent from August and down 4.3 percent from September 2021 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $95.7 million in September 2022, compared to $112.3 million in August and $95.6 million in September 2021.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in September, with 19,821 mt, compared to 20,743 mt in August and 11,466 mt in September 2021. Other top sources for US mechanical tubing imports include Canada, with 8,964 mt; Germany, with 5,585 mt; India, with 4,015 mt; and China, with 2,673 mt.