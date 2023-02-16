﻿
US mechanical tubing imports down 0.2 percent in December

Thursday, 16 February 2023 22:20:48 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to final census data from the US Department of Commerce, US imports of mechanical tubing totaled 45,335 mt in December 2022, down 0.2 percent from November and down 11.6 percent from December 2021 levels. By value, mechanical tubing imports totaled $86.6 million in December 2022, compared to $92.9 million in November and $75.5 million in December 2021.

The US imported the most mechanical tubing from Mexico in December, with 17,054 mt, compared to 16,896 mt in November and 11,695 mt in December 2021. Other top sources of imported mechanical tubing in December include China, with 7,695 mt; Canada, with 6,804 mt; India, with 2,926 mt; and Italy, with 2,898 mt.


