US mechanical tubing exports up 8.6 percent in August from July

Tuesday, 29 October 2024 21:16:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 6,087 mt in August this year, up 8.6 percent from July and up 3.7 percent year on year. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $17.3 million in August compared to $16.0 million in the previous month and $18.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in August with 3,537 mt compared to 3,378 mt in July and 2,226 mt in August last year. The other top destination was Canada with 2,055 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in August.


