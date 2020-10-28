US mechanical tubing exports up 8.6 percent in August

Wednesday, 28 October 2020 20:03:39 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,555 mt in August 2020, up 8.6 percent from July but down 3.3 percent from August 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $11.3 million in August, compared to $9.2 million in the previous month and $11.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in August with 2,606 mt, compared to 2,484 mt in July and 2,456 mt in August 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in August.