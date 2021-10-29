﻿
US mechanical tubing exports up 7.4 percent in August

Friday, 29 October 2021 21:15:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 4,843 mt in August 2021, up 7.4 percent from July and up 30.3 percent from August 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $13.7 million in August, compared to $13.5 million in the previous month and $11.8 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in August with 3,778 mt, compared to 3,026 mt in July and 2,699 mt in August 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in August.


