US mechanical tubing exports up 57.7 percent in June

Thursday, 03 September 2020 20:43:53 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 2,740 mt in June 2020, up 57.7 percent from May but down 14.9 percent from June 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing totaled $7.9 million in June, compared to $5.3 million in the previous month and $9.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in June with 2,015 mt, compared to 947 mt in May and 2,269 mt in June 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in June.


