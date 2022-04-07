﻿
US mechanical tubing exports up 53.6 percent in January

Thursday, 07 April 2022 20:13:23 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 6,651 mt in January 2022, up 53.6 percent from December and up 101.8 percent from January 2021. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $22.7 million in January, compared to $13.9 million in the previous month and $9.1 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in January with 4,100 mt, compared to 3,215 mt in December and 2,524 mt in January 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,746 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in January.


