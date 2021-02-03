US mechanical tubing exports up 3.6 percent in November

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 21:19:12 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,709 mt in November 2020, up 3.6 percent from October and up 14.2 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $10.7 million in November, compared to $10.3 million in the previous month and $10.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in November with 2,573 mt, compared to 2,654 mt in October and 2,112 mt in November 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in November.