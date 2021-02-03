﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 3.6 percent in November

Wednesday, 03 February 2021 21:19:12 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,709 mt in November 2020, up 3.6 percent from October and up 14.2 percent from November 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $10.7 million in November, compared to $10.3 million in the previous month and $10.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in November with 2,573 mt, compared to 2,654 mt in October and 2,112 mt in November 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in November.


Tags: tubular  North America  trading  imp/exp statistics  USA  tubing   |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

28  Jan

US OCTG exports down 1.8 percent in November
25  Jan

US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.9 percent in November
22  Jan

US structural pipe and tube imports down 17.9 percent in November
21  Jan

US mechanical tubing imports up 4.8 percent in November
14  Jan

US line pipe imports down 40.6 percent in November