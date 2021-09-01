US mechanical tubing exports up 3.3 percent in June

Wednesday, 01 September 2021 19:39:44 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,924 mt in June 2021, up 3.3 percent from May and up 33.8 percent from June 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $11.4 million in June, compared to $10.9 million in the previous month and $8.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in June with 2,788 mt, compared to 2,682 mt in May and 2,091 mt in June 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in June.