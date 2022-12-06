﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 29.4 percent in September

Tuesday, 06 December 2022 21:13:50 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 7,048 mt in September 2022, up 29.4 percent from August and up 90.8 percent from September 2021. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $21.3 million in September, compared to $18.3 million in the previous month and $12.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in September with 4,485 mt, compared to 2,753 mt in August and 2,742 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,114 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in September.


Tags: Tubing Tubular US North America Trading Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Spot market prices for US domestic HSS tubing trends stable

05 Dec | Tube and Pipe

US standard pipe prices “still inflated,” additional downward adjustments expected

29 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US HSS prices stable after Nov. 15 revision

29 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube exports down 7.3 percent in September

28 Nov | Steel News

US structural pipe and tube imports up 24.7 percent in September

23 Nov | Steel News

US mechanical tubing imports down 11.8 percent in September

22 Nov | Steel News

Nucor drops their book price for US HSS tubing

15 Nov | Tube and Pipe

Los Angeles prices for containerized HMS I/II 80:20 scrap still revising downward

14 Nov | Scrap & Raw Materials

US domestic API X-52 line pipe prices

10 Nov | Tube and Pipe

US standard pipe prices still mostly neutral

08 Nov | Tube and Pipe