US mechanical tubing exports up 29.4 percent in September

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 7,048 mt in September 2022, up 29.4 percent from August and up 90.8 percent from September 2021. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $21.3 million in September, compared to $18.3 million in the previous month and $12.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in September with 4,485 mt, compared to 2,753 mt in August and 2,742 mt in September 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,114 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in September.