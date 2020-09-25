US mechanical tubing exports up 19.5 percent in July

Friday, 25 September 2020 18:41:30 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,273 mt in July 2020, up 19.5 percent from June and up 0.4 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $9.2 million in July, compared to $7.9 million in the previous month and $9.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in July with 2,484 mt, compared to 2,015 mt in June and 2,370 mt in July 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in July.