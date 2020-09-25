﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 19.5 percent in July

Friday, 25 September 2020 18:41:30 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,273 mt in July 2020, up 19.5 percent from June and up 0.4 percent from July 2019 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $9.2 million in July, compared to $7.9 million in the previous month and $9.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in July with 2,484 mt, compared to 2,015 mt in June and 2,370 mt in July 2019. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in July.


Tags: imp/exp statistics  trading  North America  USA  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

23  Sep

US cold finished bar imports down 27.7 percent in July
21  Sep

US OCTG exports down 20.4 percent in July
18  Sep

US cut-length plate imports down 20.8 percent in July
09  Sep

US line pipe imports down 35.6 percent in July
04  Sep

US plates in coil imports up 3.4 percent in July