US mechanical tubing exports up 17.5 percent in March

Friday, 28 May 2021 21:37:04 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 6,088 mt in March 2021, up 17.5 percent from February and up 8.7 percent from March 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $11.0 million in March, compared to $9.5 million in the previous month and $11.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in March with 2,762 mt, compared to 2,342 mt in February and 2,302 mt in March 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in March.


