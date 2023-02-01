US mechanical tubing exports up 16.8 percent in November

﻿
According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 6,254 mt in November 2022, up 16.8 percent from October but up 65.4 percent from November 2021. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $19.0 million in November, compared to $18.4 million in the previous month and $12.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in November with 3,429 mt, compared to 4,161 mt in October and 2,828 mt in November 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,269 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in November.


