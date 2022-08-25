US mechanical tubing exports up 16.2 percent in June

Thursday, 25 August 2022 20:01:21 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical K_REPLACE1totaled 6,878 mt in June 2022, up 16.2 percent from May and up 75.3 percent from June 2021. By value, mechanical K_REPLACE2exports totaled $23.7 million in June, compared to $20.4 million in the previous month and $11.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical K_REPLACE1to Mexico in June with 2,808 mt, compared to 2,857 mt in May and 2,682 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,715 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical K_REPLACE2exports in June.