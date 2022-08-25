﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports up 16.2 percent in June

Thursday, 25 August 2022 20:01:21 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical K_REPLACE1totaled 6,878 mt in June 2022, up 16.2 percent from May and up 75.3 percent from June 2021. By value, mechanical K_REPLACE2exports totaled $23.7 million in June, compared to $20.4 million in the previous month and $11.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical K_REPLACE1to Mexico in June with 2,808 mt, compared to 2,857 mt in May and 2,682 mt in June 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,715 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical K_REPLACE2exports in June.


Tags: Tubing  Tubular US North America 

Similar articles

US domestic HSS prices still trend steady

23 Aug | Tube and Pipe

US structural pipe and tube exports up 25.0 percent in June

18 Aug | Steel News

US standard pipe prices still steady

16 Aug | Tube and Pipe

US domestic API-X52 line pipe prices

16 Aug | Tube and Pipe

US HSS prices "steady" but flexible

15 Aug | Tube and Pipe

US domestic OCTG prices

10 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Turkish hollow section prices stable, traders provide additional discounts

10 Aug | Tube and Pipe

US standard pipe prices hold neutral

09 Aug | Tube and Pipe

Long-expected revision in US HSS prices finally hits the market

05 Aug | Tube and Pipe

US mechanical tubing exports down 9.6 percent in May

03 Aug | Steel News