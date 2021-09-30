US mechanical tubing exports up 14.9 percent in July

Thursday, 30 September 2021 20:28:55 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 4,508 mt in July 2021, up 14.9 percent from June and up 29.3 percent from July 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $13.5 million in July, compared to $11.4 million in the previous month and $5.4 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in July with 3,026 mt, compared to 2,788 mt in June and 2,642 mt in July 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in July.