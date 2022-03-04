﻿
US mechanical tubing exports up 14.5 percent in December

Friday, 04 March 2022 21:29:28 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 4,329 mt in December 2021, up 14.5 percent from November and up 31.7 percent from December 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $13.9 million in December, compared to $12.5 million in the previous month and $9.6 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in December with 3,215 mt, compared to 3,146 mt in November and 2,435 mt in December 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in December.


