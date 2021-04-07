﻿
English
US mechanical tubing exports up 0.2 percent in January

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 20:55:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,296 mt in January 2021, up 0.2 percent from December and up 0.1 percent from January 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $9.1 million in January, compared to $9.6 million in the previous month and $11.0 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in January with 2,524 mt, compared to 2,435 mt in December and 2,302 mt in January 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in January.


Tags: trading  USA  North America  tubular  imp/exp statistics  tubing   |  similar articles »


