US mechanical tubing exports down 9.6 percent in May

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 19:27:41 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 5,919 mt in May 2022, down 9.6 percent from April but up 55.8 percent from May 2021. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $20.4 million in May, compared to $21.9 million in the previous month and $10.9 million the same month last year

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in May with 2,857 mt, compared to 3,422 mt in April and 2,682 mt in May 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,471 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in May.


