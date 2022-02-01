US mechanical tubing exports down 8.8 percent in November

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 22:28:11 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,781 mt in November 2021, down 8.8 percent from October but up 1.9 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $12.5 million in November, compared to $15.9 million in the previous month and $10.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in November with 3,147 mt, compared to 3,210 mt in October and 2,573 mt in November 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in November.