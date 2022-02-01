﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports down 8.8 percent in November

Tuesday, 01 February 2022 22:28:11 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,781 mt in November 2021, down 8.8 percent from October but up 1.9 percent from November 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $12.5 million in November, compared to $15.9 million in the previous month and $10.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in November with 3,147 mt, compared to 3,210 mt in October and 2,573 mt in November 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in November.


Tags: USA  imp/exp statistics  tubing   tubular  North America  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

21 Jan

US structural pipe and tube exports down 26.8 percent in November
21 Jan

US mechanical tubing imports down 15.9 percent in November
17 Jan

US standard pipe imports up 8.9 percent in November
13 Jan

US OCTG imports up 26.8 percent in November
07 Jan

US OCTG exports up 39.5 percent in October