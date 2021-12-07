US mechanical tubing exports down 23.7 percent in September

Tuesday, 07 December 2021 21:19:36 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 3,695 mt in September 2021, down 23.7 percent from August but up 10.6 percent from September 2020 levels. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $12.7 million in September, compared to $13.7 million in the previous month and $9.2 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in September with 3,778 mt, compared to 3,026 mt in August and 2,267 mt in September 2020. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in September.