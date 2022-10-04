﻿
English
US mechanical tubing exports down 19.9 percent in July

Tuesday, 04 October 2022 22:04:37 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 5,511 mt in July 2022, down 19.9 percent from June but up 22.2 percent from July 2021. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $17.1 million in July, compared to $23.8 million in the previous month and $13.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in July with 2,730 mt, compared to 2,715 mt in June and 3,026 mt in July 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,021 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in July.


