US mechanical tubing exports down 1.4 percent in April

Monday, 11 July 2022 20:55:32 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 6,548 mt in April 2022, down 1.4 percent from March but up 72.2 percent from April 2021. By value, mechanical tubing totaled $21.9 million in April, compared to $22.4 million in the previous month and $10.9 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Canada in April with 2,445 mt, compared to 2,251 mt in March and 2,568 mt in April 2021. Other top destinations included Mexico, with 2,379 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in April.


