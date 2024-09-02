 |  Login 
US mechanical tubing exports down 13.7 percent in June from May

Monday, 02 September 2024 22:10:43 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 5,890 mt in June this year, down 13.7 percent from May and down 5.9 percent year on year. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $17.4 million in June, compared to $21.5 million in the previous month and $18.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in June with 3,420 mt, compared to 3,373 mt in May and 3,136 mt in June last year. The other top destination was Canada, with 2,058 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in June.


