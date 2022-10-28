US mechanical tubing exports down 1.2 percent in August

Friday, 28 October 2022 19:44:40 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 5,445 mt in August 2022, down 1.2 percent from July but up 12.5 percent from August 2021. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $18.3 million in August, compared to $17.1 million in the previous month and $13.7 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in August with 2,753 mt, compared to 2,730 mt in July and 3,778 mt in August 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 2,056 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in August.