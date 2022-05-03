﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

US mechanical tubing exports down 10.6 percent in February

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 21:36:14 (GMT+3)   |   San Diego
       

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 5,946 mt in February 2022, down 10.6 percent from January but up 83.8 percent from February 2021. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $18.9 million in February, compared to $22.7 million in the previous month and $9.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in February with 3,816 mt, compared to 4,100 mt in January and 2,342 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,749 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in February.


Tags: tubing  tubular USA North America trading imp/exp statistics 

Similar articles

22 Apr

US structural pipe and tube exports up 9.6 percent in February
18 Apr

US mechanical tubing imports up 5.4 percent in February
07 Apr

US mechanical tubing exports up 53.6 percent in January
24 Mar

US structural pipe and tube exports up 27.9 percent in January
18 Mar

US mechanical tubing imports down 9.8 percent in January
04 Mar

US mechanical tubing exports up 14.5 percent in December
28 Feb

US OCTG exports down 11.0 percent in December
23 Feb

US structural pipe and tube exports up 7.9 percent in December
18 Feb

US structural pipe and tube imports down 11.5 percent in December
09 Feb

US OCTG imports up 2.6 percent in December