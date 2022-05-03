US mechanical tubing exports down 10.6 percent in February

Tuesday, 03 May 2022 21:36:14 (GMT+3) | San Diego

According to export data from the US Department of Commerce, US exports of mechanical tubing totaled 5,946 mt in February 2022, down 10.6 percent from January but up 83.8 percent from February 2021. By value, mechanical tubing exports totaled $18.9 million in February, compared to $22.7 million in the previous month and $9.5 million the same month last year.

The US shipped the most mechanical tubing to Mexico in February with 3,816 mt, compared to 4,100 mt in January and 2,342 mt in February 2021. Other top destinations included Canada, with 1,749 mt. There were no other significant destinations (1,000 mt or more) for US mechanical tubing exports in February.